New Strong Sell Stocks for October 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC is an auto dealer financing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA is an e-commerce and delivery platform provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Oxford Instruments plc OXINF is a provider of technology products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

