New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Excellon Resources Inc. EXN is a silver mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. RACE designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW provides content delivery and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE is a clinical stage genetic medicine company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

