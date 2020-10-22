New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Gold Resource Corporation GORO explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 30 days.

Nikola Corporation NKLA operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.