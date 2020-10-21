New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DraftKings Inc. DKNG operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. ODT is a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW operates as a recreational boat retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.