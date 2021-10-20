New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th

Stocks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 27% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

iBio, Inc. IBIO is a biotechnology company that provides contract development and manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI provides banking products and services to business and individual clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC is a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

