New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bilibili Inc. BILI is a provider of online entertainment services for the young generations in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Denny's Corporation DENN is the owner and operator of full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Fabrinet FN is a provider of optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

MTS Systems Corporation MTSC is a supplier of test systems, motion simulators, and sensors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dennys Corporation (DENN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fabrinet (FN): Free Stock Analysis Report



MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.