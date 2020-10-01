New Strong Sell Stocks for October 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. CMD is a provider of infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is a developer and marketer of threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is engaged in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is a provider of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

