New Strong Sell Stocks for October 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FedEx Corporation FDX is a courier company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI is a filtration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. KURRY is a chemical manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. PORBF is a cosmetic manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

