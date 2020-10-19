New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cubic Corporation CUB is the designer, integrator and operator of systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Skyline Champion Corporation SKY is a factory-built housing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL is the owner and manager of a portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



CBL Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Skyline Corporation (SKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cubic Corporation (CUB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.