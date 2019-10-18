New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is a provider of lighting and building management solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. CJ is a provider of provider of well construction and intervention, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cactus, Inc. WHD is the designer and manufacturer of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cathay General Bancorp CATY is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Corning Incorporated GLW is engaged in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials and life sciences businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.