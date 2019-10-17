New Strong Sell Stocks for October 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is a food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp CVCY is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Tenaris S.A. TS is a manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.

