New Strong Sell Stocks for October 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Associated British Foods ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVIY is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Britvic BTVCY is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

