New Strong Sell Stocks for October 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA provides environmental and maintenance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

OGE Energy Corp. OGE operates as an energy and energy services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32% downward over the last 30 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

