New Strong Sell Stocks for October 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chevron Corporation CVX is an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

FactSet FDS is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC is a holding company for Hanmi Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is the owner and manager of hotels, resorts and other properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.