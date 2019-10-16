New Strong Sell Stocks for October 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Chevron Corporation CVX is an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
FactSet FDS is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC is a holding company for Hanmi Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is the owner and manager of hotels, resorts and other properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
