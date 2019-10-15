New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is a movie theater company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
C&J Energy Services, Inc. CJ is a well construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG is a natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
TCF Financial Corporation TCF is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Ferro Corporation FOE is a technology-based performance materials manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
