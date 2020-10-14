New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA is a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP is an owner and operator of midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is a lodging real estate investment trust and owner of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business and operates approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.

