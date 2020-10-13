New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alleghany Corporation Y provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Aluminum Company CENX produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Freddie Mac FMCC operates in the secondary mortgage market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW operates a regional airline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

