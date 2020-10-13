Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alleghany Corporation Y provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Aluminum Company CENX produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Freddie Mac FMCC operates in the secondary mortgage market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW operates a regional airline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Freddie Mac (FMCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI): Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular