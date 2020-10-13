New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alleghany Corporation Y provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Aluminum Company CENX produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Freddie Mac FMCC operates in the secondary mortgage market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.
SkyWest, Inc. SKYW operates a regional airline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Freddie Mac (FMCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI): Free Stock Analysis Report
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report
Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.