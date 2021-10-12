New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

FMC Corporation FMC is an agricultural sciences company that provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Largo Resources Ltd. LGO operates as a natural resource development and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

