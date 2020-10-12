Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cantel Medical Corp. CMD provides infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. GALT is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is a hospitality company that develops, owns, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32% downward over the last 30 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

