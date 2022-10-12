New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Barratt Developments BTDPY is engaged in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Asahi Kasei AHKSY is a provider of innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (BTDPY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.