New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc ADNT designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hello Group Inc. MOMO provides mobile-based social and entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Lear Corporation LEA designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Tenneco Inc. TEN designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

