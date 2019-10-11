New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air China Limited AIRYY is an airline company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a machinery company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Aviva plc AVVIY is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The Brink's Company BCO is a security company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT is a construction machinery and equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

