New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air China Limited AIRYY is an airline company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a machinery company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Aviva plc AVVIY is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.
The Brink's Company BCO is a security company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Caterpillar Inc. CAT is a construction machinery and equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Air China Ltd. (AIRYY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aviva PLC (AVVIY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brink's Company (The) (BCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.