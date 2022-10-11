New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AppLovin APP is a providerof technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyse and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ACH is engaged in the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Alcoa AA is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminium products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.