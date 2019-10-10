New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

Markets

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

L'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY) is an industrial gases company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) is a chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) is a distributor of farm products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Constellium SE (CSTM) is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is an operator of entertainment and dining venues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

