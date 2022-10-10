New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Century Aluminum CENX is engaged in the production of primary aluminium in the United Sates and Iceland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Camping World CWH is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group BSIG is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

