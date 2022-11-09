New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Eldorado Gold EGO is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 82.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications CCOI is a Tier 1 Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers low-cost high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation centre services with ultra-low latency data transmission. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52.0% downward over the last 60 days.

CarMax KMX is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

