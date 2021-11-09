New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND operates as a gold royalty company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.3% downward over the last 30 days.

WW International, Inc. WW provides weight management products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

