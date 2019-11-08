New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astronics Corporation ATRO is a company that designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronic industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. CAI is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI is a company that engages property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Insperity, Inc. NSP is a human resources and business solutions Company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The Marcus Corporation MCS is a company that owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

