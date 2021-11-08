New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Casa Systems, Inc. CASA is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

Lawson Products, Inc. LAWS distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG is a digital real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.