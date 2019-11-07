Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO is biologics contract development and manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Balchem Corporation BCPC is the holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is a manufacturer of non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. BXMT is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Corning Incorporated GLW is engaged in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials as well as life sciences businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

