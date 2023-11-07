New Strong Sell Stocks for November 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

America's CarMart CRMT operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group BSIG is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

