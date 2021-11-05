New Strong Sell Stocks for November 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Amedisys, Inc. AMED provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining Company HL discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH designs, constructs, and sells detached and attached homes, and move-up homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR is an insurance holding company that provides specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

