New Strong Sell Stocks for November 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust which owns seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadwind, Inc. BWEN is a provider of products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT is a discoverer and developer of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. EIDX is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC is engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.