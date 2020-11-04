New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USAS is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chevron Corporation CVX is engaged in the integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DXC Technology Company DXC is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

The Marcus Corporation MCS is an owner and operator of movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.7% downward over the last 30 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE is an integrated energy infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.