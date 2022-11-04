New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform Limited ARCE provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp PCB is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.