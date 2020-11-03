New Strong Sell Stocks for November 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a manufacturer and seller of plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cimpress plc CMPR is a provider of mass customization services in North America, Europe, and across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. EIDX is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI is the owner and acquirer of infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 65.2% downward over the last 30 days.

