New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST is a restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gentherm Incorporated THRM designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Greif, Inc. GEF produces and sells industrial packaging products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawkins, Inc. HWKN blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.