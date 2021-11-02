Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST is a restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gentherm Incorporated THRM designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Greif, Inc. GEF produces and sells industrial packaging products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawkins, Inc. HWKN blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

