New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ALEX is a commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in Hawai'i. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD is a brewing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC is the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

FLIR Systems, Inc. FLIR is a designer and distributor of thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco de Chile BCH is a provider of banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Banco De Chile (BCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexander Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.