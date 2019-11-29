New Strong Sell Stocks for November 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is a high-performance analog technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI is the owner and acquirer of infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. ITRN is a provider of location-based services and wireless communications products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO is a designer and developer of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

