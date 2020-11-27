New Strong Sell Stocks for November 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

American Vanguard Corporation AVD is a developer and manufacturer of specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX is focussed on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT is a supplier of a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

New Relic, Inc. NEWR is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

