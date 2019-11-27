New Strong Sell Stocks for November 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

SGS SA SGSOY is a company that provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS is a company that manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes, and semiconductor devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. COHR is a company that provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL is a company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Affimed N.V. AFMD is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

