New Strong Sell Stocks for November 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AXT, Inc. AXTI is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

PacWest Bancorp PACW is the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

R1 RCM Inc. RCM is a provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI is a real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Tenneco Inc. TEN is a manufacturer of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

