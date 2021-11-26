New Strong Sell Stocks for November 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americold Realty Trust COLD is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR is a manufacturer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kansas City Southern KSU is a provider of domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Amedisys, Inc. AMED is a provider of healthcare services in the United States through three segments, namely, Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

