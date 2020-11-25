New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cameco Corporation CCJ produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 88.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Group RCL operates as a cruise company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS operates as an oilfield service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRTC is a security technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

