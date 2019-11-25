Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN is a company that distributes residential and commercial roofing and other building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cummins Inc. CMI is a company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and power train-related component products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI is an internally managed real estate company that owns and acquires high-quality North American farmland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, power train, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The Gap, Inc. GPS is an apparel retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.

