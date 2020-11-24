New Strong Sell Stocks for November 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

eMagin Corporation EMAN designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode displays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Mercury General Corporation MCY engages in writing personal automobile insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercury General Corporation (MCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.