New Strong Sell Stocks for November 24th

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a food company that manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Corning Incorporated GLW engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

