New Strong Sell Stocks for November 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT operates as an automotive retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI owns and operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Sanmina Corporation SANM provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

