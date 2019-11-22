New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Matthews International Corporation MATW is a company that provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

LSC Communications, Inc. LKSD is a company that provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE is a company that engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT is a media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Methanex Corporation MEOH is a company that produces and supplies methanol. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

