New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

The Progressive Corporation PGR is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH designs, constructs, and sells homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

